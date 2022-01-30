Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results 30/01/2022

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Bonagee United 2 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Castlefin Celtic 3 v 2 Drumkeen United

Donegal Town 1 v 2 Keadue Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Ballybofey United 2 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Cranford United 2 v 3 St. Catherines

Fanad United 0 v 1 Gweedore Celtic

Milford United 1 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic

Swilly Rovers 2 v 1Raphoe Town

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic 0 v 7 Letterkenny Rovers

Glenree United 1 v 4 Deele Harps

Whitestrand United  3 v 1 Lagan Harps

Ulster Junior Shield
Illies Celtic 2 v 1 Keadue Rovers Reserves

Top Stories

digital covid cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Up to 44,000 may be impacted by EU Digital Covid Cert travel changes

30 January 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

There should be no amnesties for Troubles-era killings: Taoiseach

30 January 2022
liz truss
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Foreign Secretary not ruling out Article 16 despite deal hopes

30 January 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday marked today

30 January 2022
