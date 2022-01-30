Donegal Junior League Results 30/01/2022

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Bonagee United 2 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Castlefin Celtic 3 v 2 Drumkeen United
Donegal Town 1 v 2 Keadue Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Ballybofey United 2 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Cranford United 2 v 3 St. Catherines
Fanad United 0 v 1 Gweedore Celtic
Milford United 1 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic
Swilly Rovers 2 v 1Raphoe Town
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic 0 v 7 Letterkenny Rovers
Glenree United 1 v 4 Deele Harps
Whitestrand United 3 v 1 Lagan Harps
Ulster Junior Shield
Illies Celtic 2 v 1 Keadue Rovers Reserves