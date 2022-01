Donegal name team to face Mayo in National League opener

Donegal have named their team to face Mayo in their Allianz National League Division One opener.

The game takes place at Sligo’s Markievicz Park as MacHale Park in Castlebar undergoes resurfacing works.

The team is as per the match programme.

1 – Shaun Patton

2 – Caolan Ward

3 – Brendan McCole

4 – Odhran McFadden-Ferry

5 – Ryan McHugh

6 – Paul Brennan

7 – Tony McClengaghan

8 – Caolan McGonagle

9 – Jason McGee

10 – Ciaran Thompson

11 – Peadar Mogan

12 – Michael Langan

13 – Patrick McBrearty

14 – Charles McGuinness

15 – Jamie Brennan

16- Michael Lynch

17 – Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí

18 – Michael Murphy

19 – Shane O’Donnell

20 – Ethan O’Donnell

21 – Odhran Doherty

22 – Eunan Doherty

23 – Niall O’Donnell

24 – Mark Curran

25 – Conor O’Donnell

26 – Aaron Doherty

Earlier in the week Mayo named their team: