St Eunan’s completed a historic year for the club winning the Under 21 Donegal Hurling Championship with a 2-06 to 1-06 win over Setanta in Burt.

Goals from Oisin Randle and Paul O’Donnell helped the Cathedral Town side to the three point win on Sunday afternoon.

St Eunan’s manager Eunan O’Donnell told Tom Comack he was a happy man after the game…