Golds for Donegal athletes in University Championships, Ulster Masters and National Masters

There were golds for Donegal athletes over the weekend in the University Championships, Ulster Masters and the National Masters.

James Kelly of Lyit and Finn Valley AC earned gold with a throw of 16.94m in the Shot Put at the University Championships.

At the Ulster Masters Cross Country, Teresa Doherty won in 14 minutes and two seconds in Belfast.

Meanwhile in the National Masters, Catriona Devine claimed victory in the 1500m with her sister Sinead McConnell earning gold in the 3k walk.

Ciara Kearns and Bosco Reid also earned themselves gold medals with Tir Chonaill AC’s Geraldine Stewart and Martin Cunningham getting golds.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekend’s action…