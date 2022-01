Letterkenny Rugby Club earned a 27-5 win over Cavan in the Ulster Championship 3 on Saturday evening.

Tries from Dave Brown, Danie Faulkner, James Perry and Ben Scott helped Letterkenny claim the 22 point win.

In the All Ireland League Division 2c there were defeats for City of Derry and Omagh.

City of Derry were beaten by the thinnest of margins losing out 20-19 to Middleton meanwhile Clonmel beat Omagh 8-6.