St Eunan’s have won their sixth title for 2021 after they beat Setanta in the Under 21 Hurling final on Sunday afternoon.

The Cathedral Town were 2-6 to 1-6 victors.

The Under 21 title adds to the Senior Hurling title, Senior men Senior Reserve, U-21 Football Championship, as well as the Ladies Intermediate Championship.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…