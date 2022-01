Donegal began their National League campaign with an 11 points a piece draw with Mayo in Sligo’s Markievicz Park on Sunday afternoon.

Declan Bonner’s side lead seven points to three at half time.

Patrick McBrearty then saw his penalty saved in the second half before Mayo rallied back in the final quarter to seal a point.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner believes they’re positives to take in the draw.