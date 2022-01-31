Council meeting adjourned for fifth time

Donegal Cllr Frank McBrearty is facing a 10% cut in his pay and expenses after continually refusing to leave the authority’s monthly meeting

When the meeting reconvened after a fourth adjournment, Cathaoirleach Jack Murray read an extract from the council’s standing orders which provides for penalties in the case of a member refusing to leave after a resolution that they do so.

The clause allows for a 10% reduction in remuneration and expenses for 12 months following the meeting at which the member was found to be disruptive.

Cllr McBrearty again challenged the legality of the move, and said if the council proceeded with a vote, it would precipitate a constitutional crisis.

A recorded vote was taken, with members deciding by 30 votes to one to impose the sanction.

The meeting then adjourned for a fifth time.