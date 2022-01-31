Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

FG whip says failure to co-opt Johnny McGuinness onto council is an embarrassment

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal County Council’s monthly meeting was adjourned for a week this evening without even agreeing the minutes of a meeting in July.

The meeting saw Cllr Frank McBrearty suspended from all council, committee and municipal district meetings for a month, and also facing a 10% cut in his pay and expenses for 12 months.

A cycle of disruptions and adjournments also meant the co-option of Johnny McGuinness to replace his late father Bernard did not go ahead.

Fine Gael whip Cllr Martin Harley says it’s an embarrassing day for the council…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

johnnymcguinness
Audio, News, Top Stories

FG whip says failure to co-opt Johnny McGuinness onto council is an embarrassment

31 January 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

26,072 Covid cases confirmed over past three days

31 January 2022
aura big
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘An unfortunate day’- Cathaoirleach reacts to meeting

31 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

3,737 new Covid cases recorded in North

31 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

johnnymcguinness
Audio, News, Top Stories

FG whip says failure to co-opt Johnny McGuinness onto council is an embarrassment

31 January 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

26,072 Covid cases confirmed over past three days

31 January 2022
aura big
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘An unfortunate day’- Cathaoirleach reacts to meeting

31 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

3,737 new Covid cases recorded in North

31 January 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Update: Council meeting adjourned until next Monday

31 January 2022
aura big
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Council meeting adjourned for sixth time

31 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube