FG whip says failure to co-opt Johnny McGuinness onto council is an embarrassment

Donegal County Council’s monthly meeting was adjourned for a week this evening without even agreeing the minutes of a meeting in July.

The meeting saw Cllr Frank McBrearty suspended from all council, committee and municipal district meetings for a month, and also facing a 10% cut in his pay and expenses for 12 months.

A cycle of disruptions and adjournments also meant the co-option of Johnny McGuinness to replace his late father Bernard did not go ahead.

Fine Gael whip Cllr Martin Harley says it’s an embarrassing day for the council…….