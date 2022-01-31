Further calls for hybrid Leaving Cert for class of 2022

There’s further calls for a Hybrid Leaving Cert to be rolled out for students this year.

Councillor Micheàl Naughton is taking a motion to Council today requesting that the local authority engage with Education Minister Norma Foley in support for a hybrid leaving cert for the class of 2022.

He believes a hybrid option needs to be put in place to ensure fairness as the pandemic continues to impact students through them having to isolate or teacher absences due to Covid.

Councillor Naughton says there is a clear appetite for an alternative Leaving Cert: