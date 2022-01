The DL Debate returns for 2022 with Brendan Devenney.

On this week’s podcast, Brendan reflects on Donegal’s opening day draw with Mayo in the company of Keith Higgins and Kevin Cassidy.

Michael McMullan of Gaelic Life rounds up the big game action from the weekend and Maxi Curran on getting his LYIT side ready for a Sigerson Cup quarter final showdown with NUIG.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: