Legislation to appoint food regulator to be introduced in coming weeks

The Agriculture Minister says legislation to appoint a food regulator will be introduced before the end of March.

Farmers have been calling for government to move quickly on the appointment, with many unhappy at how costs and profits are shared along the food supply chain.

Protests against the sale of low-cost chicken took place outside Lidl stores in Cavan and Monaghan last week and farmers are to meet with the retailer tomorrow to discuss it.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says a healthy relationship between processor, retailer and farmer is important: