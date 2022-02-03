Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former Highland Radio Director passes away

One of Highland Radio’s original directors has passed away.

Mary Mac Intyre was the wife of Capt. Kevin Mac Intyre, one of the founders of Highland Radio, and the man who suggested the name when an initial licence application was being considered.

Sadly, he never got to see his vision realised, passing away before the station opened in March 1990.

Mary subsequently took his place on the board, serving for a number of years and helping to oversee the birth and growth in popularity of Highland Radio.

Mary was the mother of Ken, Ann Marie, Aidan and Pearse, and was a former Lady Captain and Lady President in Dunfanaghy Golf Club.

Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Suspended checks on goods in North a ‘reckless stunt’

3 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Strabane following searches

3 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 February 2022
pearsehousing1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal TD & Tanaiste clash over cost of living in Dail

3 February 2022
Advertisement

