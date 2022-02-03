Former Highland Radio Director passes away

One of Highland Radio’s original directors has passed away.

Mary Mac Intyre was the wife of Capt. Kevin Mac Intyre, one of the founders of Highland Radio, and the man who suggested the name when an initial licence application was being considered.

Sadly, he never got to see his vision realised, passing away before the station opened in March 1990.

Mary subsequently took his place on the board, serving for a number of years and helping to oversee the birth and growth in popularity of Highland Radio.

Mary was the mother of Ken, Ann Marie, Aidan and Pearse, and was a former Lady Captain and Lady President in Dunfanaghy Golf Club.