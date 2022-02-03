The Score – 03/02/22

This week on The Score, there’s a Donegal v Kildare preview with Peter Campbell – Donegal Democrat and Ger McNally – KFM.

It’s big weekend for the Brian Og’s club in Steelstown, the Derry Intermediate Champions play in the All Ireland Final on Sunday, we hear from the club ahead of the massive decider at Croke Park.

Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann speaks with us as his side start their National Hurling League campaign against London and if your into rallying, The Galway International kick starts the Irish Tarmac Championship this weekend – Killian Duffy will give us a run down on what’s ahead for the competing Donegal crews.

