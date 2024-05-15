Breaking: Man dies after Clonmany hit and run



A man who was seriously injured in a hit and run in Clonmany at the weekend has died.

The man, a pedestrian, in his 60s was struck by a vehicle on Main Street at around 12:15am on Sunday.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardai have confirmed that the man passed away this evening. A post mortem is due to be carried out.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s was arrested following the hit and run and appeared in court on Monday charged in relation to the incident.

Gardai say the investigation is now a Fatal Road Traffic collision investigation and investigations are continuing.