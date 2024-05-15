Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Breaking: Man dies after Clonmany hit and run


A man who was seriously injured in a hit and run in Clonmany at the weekend has died.

The man, a pedestrian, in his 60s was struck by a vehicle on Main Street at around 12:15am on Sunday.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardai have confirmed that the man passed away this evening. A post mortem is due to be carried out.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s was arrested following the hit and run and appeared in court on Monday charged in relation to the incident.

Gardai say the investigation is now a Fatal Road Traffic collision investigation and investigations are continuing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Man dies after Clonmany hit and run

15 May 2024
Ruaille Buaille, Audio, Playback

Ruaille Buaille 1ú Bealtaine ‘Abair Leat’

15 May 2024
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 1ú Bealtaine: Lá Spraoi na Gaeilge/Michelle NicPháidín

15 May 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Child hospitalised after being hit by car in Donegal Town

15 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Man dies after Clonmany hit and run

15 May 2024
Ruaille Buaille, Audio, Playback

Ruaille Buaille 1ú Bealtaine ‘Abair Leat’

15 May 2024
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 1ú Bealtaine: Lá Spraoi na Gaeilge/Michelle NicPháidín

15 May 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Child hospitalised after being hit by car in Donegal Town

15 May 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday May 15th

15 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-15 164609
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to provide core funding for Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre

15 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube