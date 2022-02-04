Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clarity sought over DEIS status allocation for Donegal schools

Clarity is being sought on a timeframe for when schools in Donegal may be allocated DEIS status.

A number of schools in the county lost their DEIS status in 2017 as part of a review.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty believes these schools should be included in the newly widened scheme.

However, when questioned on the matter by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, the Minister failed to provide a timeframe and said only that the scheme would be operational by September.

Deputy Doherty says for schools this is too late:

