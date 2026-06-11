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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Trouble in Derry on second night of northern riots

 

Violence continued for a second night in Northern Ireland overnight, with fresh disorder reported in Belfast and Derry.

People lit fires and attacked police in north Belfast, where water cannon were deployed, and several vehicles were set alight.

Twenty-seven people were forced from their homes after properties were damaged in Tuesday night’s unrest.

In the Tullyalley area of Derry, items were set on fire near the Ardmore Road, prompting police to warn motorists to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, the family of the man seriously injured in Monday night’s knife attack in Belfast has appealed for calm, condemning the violence and saying it doesn’t reflect their values.

The PSNI has issued photos of people suspected of involvement in the public order incidents in Belfast on Tuesday night.

It’s released images of 2 people it wants to speak to, urging them to come forward themselves, or for people who know them to reveal their identities.

Police have also renewed their appeal for photos, CCTV, or dashcam footage of the unrest to make it available

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