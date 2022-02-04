Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Could the Mica redress scheme be even further delayed?

The Tanaiste says he would be ‘extremely surprised’ if the enhanced Mica Redress Scheme was not up and running by ‘the end of the year’.

Legislation is expected to go through the Dail and Seanad shortly but hopes were previously dashed for homeowners of the scheme being assessible thereafter.

The scheme has faced countless delays and it had been thought that it could be late summer before it’s available to those affected.

Leo Varadkar was responding to questions in the Dail on the issue from Deputy Rose Conway Walsh:

 

Responding, the Tanaiste says the legislation is a priority for Government:

 

Meanwhile the PRO of the Mica Action Group has decsribed the commentary in the Dail yesterday as deeply concerning.

It comes as a meeting between Minister Charlie McConalogue and Mica representatives is taking place tonight.

PRO Michael Doherty says the level of disorganisation within Government at this late stage is terrible.

He says he will be seeking clarity from the Minister this evening:

Advertisement

