Donegal women encouraged to run for election

More Donegal women are being encouraged to enter the race in the next local elections.

Only four women were elected onto Donegal County Council in 2019, equating to an 11% representation – well below the national average of 25%.

In the last General Election, no woman was elected across the five available Dáil seats in Donegal, making the constituency one of 11 in the country without female representation in the Dail.

Megan Riley Training and Engagement Lead Women for Election says their goal ultimately would be to see a 50/50 balance on a national level: