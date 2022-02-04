Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal women encouraged to run for election

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

More Donegal women are being encouraged to enter the race in the next local elections.

Only four women were elected onto Donegal County Council in 2019, equating to an 11% representation – well below the national average of 25%.

In the last General Election, no woman was elected across the five available Dáil seats in Donegal, making the constituency one of 11 in the country without female representation in the Dail.

Megan Riley Training and Engagement Lead Women for Election says their goal ultimately would be to see a 50/50 balance on a national level:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-hammer
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Golfgate blown out of proportion’ – Cllr Kavanagh

4 February 2022
assembly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Time for the ‘adults in the room’ to do their job – Long

4 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

4 February 2022
election ballot
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal women encouraged to run for election

4 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

court-hammer
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Golfgate blown out of proportion’ – Cllr Kavanagh

4 February 2022
assembly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Time for the ‘adults in the room’ to do their job – Long

4 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

4 February 2022
election ballot
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal women encouraged to run for election

4 February 2022
IMG_6889
News, Top Stories

Drivers caught speeding well in excess of speed limit

4 February 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI no longer has fully functioning Government

4 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube