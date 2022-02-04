‘Golfgate blown out of proportion’ – Cllr Kavanagh

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal believes Golfgate was blown out of proportion.

The Golfgate trial ended yesterday with the dismissal of charges against the four men accused of organising the event.

The judge said Independent TD Noel Grealish, former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy and two hoteliers fully complied with regulations.

The charges arose from an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which was held in the Clifden Station House Hotel during a Level 3 lockdown in August 2020.

Fine Gael Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh told the Nine til Noon Show that the incident was used as an example for the wrong reasons: