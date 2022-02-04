Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish government must understand DUP position – Campbell

The High Court in Belfast has suspended an order stopping checks on goods coming from Britain into Northern Ireland.

DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots had made the order before the resignation of Paul Givan put Stormont on the brink of collapse.

However, a court has now ruled that order should be suspended pending a full hearing on the issue.

Meanwhile, the DUP MP for East Derry says they won’t stand for any border between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Gregory Campbell says the Irish Government has to understand their position…………

