Medical cards and car tax measures being looked at to deal with cost of living

A revision of the income limits for medical cards and a cut in car tax are among the measures the Government is said to be considering to help people deal with the cost of living.

It emerged yesterday that an increase in the credit being applied to energy bills next month may also be applied.

Government sources have told the Irish Independent that the fuel allowance season may also be extended to help those on the lowest incomes, while a reduction in the VAT rate on energy bills and certain foods is also under consideration.