Minister McConalogue believes steps taken by DUP are ‘unhelpful’

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the resignation of the North’s First Minister coupled with the decision to suspend checks on goods arriving into the North through ports from Britain is ‘unhelpful’.

Paul Givan’s resignation resulted in the automatic removal of Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her post also.

It comes amid ongoing tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Minister McConalogue told Greg Hughes today that while work is ongoing to resolve protocol issues, the actions of the DUP this week is not the way to go about it: