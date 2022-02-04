Pringle calls for urgent action to tackle Ophthalmology waiting lists

A Donegal TD says the HSE must move to address delays in securing vital eye appointments.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says figures he’s received show that 45 per cent of people waiting for ophthalmology treatment in Donegal and the surrounding region had been waiting for more than a year.

As of November, there were almost 4,800 people awaiting eye appointments in CHO Area 1, almost 2,200 of whom were waiting more than a year.

Deputy Pringle said additional staff must be secured urgently to ensure these waiting lists can be tackled………..