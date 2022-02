Taxi drivers can claim up to 25-thousand euro to switch to electric cars.

The Minister for Transport has re-opened the electric vehicle taxi scheme, to encourage drivers to make the switch.

Eamonn Ryan announced the Department of Transport has allocated 15-million-euro to the grant.

Cab drivers will be further incentivised by annual toll refunds, a domestic charger scheme and road tax relief.

The scheme will work in conjunction with the planned addition of charging points across the country.