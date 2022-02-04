Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Third man arrested following searches in Strabane

A third man has been arrested following extensive searches conducted in Strabane and Sion Mills yesterday by detectives investigating a paramilitary-style attack in 2019 and criminality linked to violent dissident republican activity.

Two men arrested yesterday both aged 34, remain in custody at this time.

A third man, aged 52, was arrested last night in Belfast. He is currently in custody assisting with ongoing enquiries.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman arrested in Merseyside, by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Merseyside Police, also remains in custody.

