Time for the ‘adults in the room’ to do their job – Long

The Foreign Affairs Minister has described the DUP’s decision to resign the position of First MInister as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘unwelcome’.

Paul Givan’s resignation took effect at midnight, at which point Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neil was also automatically removed from her post.

The assembly can continue sitting and individual Ministers can continue with their duties, but decisions needing Executive approval can’t go ahead, and a Northern Ireland budget cannot be passed.

The Leader of the Alliance Party says it’s time for the ‘adults in the room’ to step up to get any remaining legislation in Stormont passed.

Naomi Long is rejecting calls for a snap election, saying there’s still plenty of work to get through the Assembly………….

