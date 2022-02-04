Woods & Hunter step away from inter-county football

Two of Tyrone’s most experienced players have announced their retirement from the inter-county game but have promised to continue their club careers within the County. Former Captain Neamh Woods and vice-Captain Christiane Hunter who both played on the same Ulster minor title winning side and senior teams since 2007 confirmed they were stepping aside.

Neamh from the Drumragh Sarsfield’s club made her County senior debut as a sixteen year old in 2006 and despite having a hugely successful international netball career was a mainstay in the Tyrone side since while Christiane who will continue to play for Omagh St Enda’s missed out on one year since making her debut in 2007, the duo both won an all Ireland intermediate title in 2018 while playing leading roles for the red hands with three in a row of Ulster intermediate titles also secured.

Both played in the successful Sacred Heart College netball teams as well as the Tyrone Under 14 squad that claimed an all Ireland title while they played again together in the minors that beat Down in the 2007 Ulster final. There was also an Ulster senior medal and all Ireland senior final appearance for Neamh. Life as students at UUJ also allowed the duo to play in the O’Connor cup sides under Greg Mc Gonigle.

Omagh Captain Christiane is a PE Teacher at Holy Cross College Strabane and has coached the schools under -20s to a first Ulster ladies title in recent weeks as Neamh who is planning for a wedding this year has been teaching at St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley for several years and like her former teammate has enjoyed Ulster success with schools sides.

Remarkably Neamh also played in the NI netball squad at the Commonwealth Games yet was back with Gerry Moane’s squad for the championship. Both have suffered injuries over their careers yet their sole focus has always been Club and County football and it was no surprise that they were selected as Captain and Vice- Captain. It’s quite clear that they both showed serious commitment over twenty eight years of combined senior football service.

Drumragh stalwart Woods played with the Sarsfield’s boy sides before ladies football started at the club and through her Tyrone career she collected two all star awards one in 2010 and again in 18 while the 2018 success over Meath was certainly a highlight for the local pair Neamh also confirmed as the intermediate player of the year.

The loss of the two as well as several other experienced players who have stepped away will be a set back for Tyrone as they embark in the 2022 national league and return to the intermediate championship but Tyrone’s loss will be both Drumragh and Omagh’s gain. Now as the duo will focus on club football, their clubs youth players will also benefit from their coaching skills too as they will assist with youth teams, transferring their skills and football theology to the next generation.

Former managers paid tribute to the retiring stars, Gerry Moane who worked with the women over two terms in Tyrone spoke highly of their commitment and service to Tyrone saying that what they done for the County can’t be ignored or underestimated while current senior manager Kevin Mc Crystal echoed Moane’s sentiments,

“There is no doubt they will leave a huge void in the team. The amount of years these ladies have given to Tyrone ladies is phenomenal and they deserve credit where it’s due the sheer dedication to their careers and football throughout this last 10-15 years should never go unnoticed.”