Boris should focus on NI Protocol – DUP Leader

The British Prime Minister’s being urged to focus on the political crisis in Northern Ireland – instead of controversial parties at Downing Street.

The leader of the DUP says Boris Johnson needs to pay more attention to discussions with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The North’s First Minister, Paul Givan, resigned this week in a dispute over the post-Brexit trading arrangement.

But despite DUP threats that they will not return to power-sharing unless the Protocol is amended, Sinn Fein have insisted it should remain in place as it is.

Jeffrey Donaldson says Boris Johnson needs to intervene in the dispute: