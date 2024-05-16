Donegal Draft County Development Plan adopted

Donegal County Council has adopted the Draft County Development Plan which will shape planning policy and decisions until at least 2030 and possibly on to 2034.

The proposal to adopt the amended plan was made by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Martin Harley and seconded by Fianna Fail Whip Cllr Ciaran Brogan.

A number of the proposed amendments were not accepted, and the adopted plan will now be reviewed by the Office of the Planning Regulator.

As was the case with the Letterkenny Plan earlier this year, some of the OPR’s recommendations were not accepted. That may lead to some elements of the plan being referred to Minister Dara O’Brien.

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council is John McLaughlin: