A woman has died and two other people are injured following a crash in Mayo.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the three-car collision on the N17 at Claremorris shortly before 12 today.

One of the motorists – a woman in her 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other drivers were taken to hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It brings the number of people killed on the roads this year to 73.