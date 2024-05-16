Opposition to proposed renaming of Cockhill Bridge after Tipp O’Neill

The proposal to rename the Cockhill Bridge in Inishowen after Tipp O’Neill is facing opposition.

It was announced at this week’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District that a public consultation will take place on the renaming of the bridge on a proposal put forward by Councillor Nicholas Crossan.

He believes it would be a significant step in recognising the work of Tipp O’Neill.

Councillor Jack Murray however, is of the view that there are many other figures that deserve the recognition that has already been afforded to Tipp O’Neill: