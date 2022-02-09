Business Matters Ep 78 – Kenneth Houston

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to Kenneth Houston, founder of Unihacker – an online support programme offering a suite of courses designed to boost grades, and provide university students with the essential skills necessary for successful learning in higher education.

Kenneth has recently returned home to Donegal after almost ten years teaching at Webster University in Thailand where he held the position of Head of Department & Programmes Manager.

He served in the Irish Army for 13 years before deciding to embark on third-level studies in 2003.

Since then, Kenneth has accumulated extensive knowledge of what students get right and get wrong when they start their education journey.

