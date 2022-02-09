Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Business Matters Ep 78 – Kenneth Houston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to Kenneth Houston, founder of Unihacker – an online support programme offering a suite of courses designed to boost grades, and provide university students with the essential skills necessary for successful learning in higher education.

Kenneth has recently returned home to Donegal after almost ten years teaching at Webster University in Thailand where he held the position of Head of Department & Programmes Manager.

He served in the Irish Army for 13 years before deciding to embark on third-level studies in 2003.

Since then, Kenneth has accumulated extensive knowledge of what students get right and get wrong when they start their education journey.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ashling murphy
News

Ashling Murphy accused further remanded in custody

9 February 2022
Islington
News

Highland Radio to host special broadcast as part of Islington Irish Month 2022

9 February 2022
snowball
News, Top Stories

Snow-ice warning issued for Donegal

9 February 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Shopping around’ not feasible for people in Donegal – Pringle

9 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ashling murphy
News

Ashling Murphy accused further remanded in custody

9 February 2022
Islington
News

Highland Radio to host special broadcast as part of Islington Irish Month 2022

9 February 2022
snowball
News, Top Stories

Snow-ice warning issued for Donegal

9 February 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Shopping around’ not feasible for people in Donegal – Pringle

9 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 78 – Kenneth Houston

9 February 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

British PAC issues stark warning on Brexit delays

9 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube