Business in the Community Ireland celebrate completion of ‘World of Work’ programme

Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI) are celebrating with several Donegal schools at the completion of their 2023-2024 ‘World of Work’ programme.

Second-year students were partnered with local businesses who inspire them to reach their full potential by recognising the value of completing their education.

Through workshops, including company visits, employee career talks, soft skills training and sustainability sessions, students gained valuable insights into the workplace and their own unique set of skills and abilities.

Donegal based companies such as Circet, Donegal County Council, FirstSource, Gallaghers Bakehouse, Promise Gluten Free and OPTUM are just some of the companies who participated in the programme.

Pamela Kearney, BITCI Northwest Regional Co-ordinator says the programme has proven beneficial for both students and local businesses.