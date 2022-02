NUI Galway and University of Limerick will contest the Sigerson Cup decider next week.

In the semi-finals, UL beat DCU Dóchas Éireann 0-44 to 0-11 while NUIG overcame MIT Kerry by 0-18 to 0-15, after extra-time.

The defeated DCU side is managed by Paddy Christie, who was full of praise for his team afterwards, and singled out Shane O’Donnell.

Also part of the DCU team from Donegal were Mark Curran and Seamus Óg Byrne.