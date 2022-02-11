Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
First governing body of new Atlantic Technological University announced

The members of the first governing body of the new Atlantic Technological University which will open its doors on April 1st have been announced today by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

It follows the granting of Technological University status to a consortium comprising Letterkenny, Galway-Mayo, and Sligo Institutes of Technology.

Leitrim Barrister Maura McNally has been appointed as the chair of the governing body, supported by Leitrim based businesswoman Oonagh Monahan and Sligo Based businessman Felim McNeela as external members.

Meanwhile, Anne McHugh, Chief Executive of Donegal ETB, is the nominee of all three Education and Training boards in whose areas the TU multi-campuses are located.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says it is a significant step in the journey of the Technological University:

