Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

French midfielder joins Finn Harps

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Photo @FinnHarpsFC

Finn Harps have announced the signing of midfielder Élie-Gaël N’Zeyi Kibonge.

The Frenchman most recently played with Pohronie in Slovakia’s Fortuna Liga. He came through the Amiens SC academy before spending time with Bastia-Borgo and Évreux 27.

He told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m looking forward to my new challenge here in Ireland. The squad and the people at the club have made me feel very welcome. I’m excited to meet the fans and for a good season.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Élie has impressed us since he came in so we’re happy to have him signed up now ahead of the season kick-off. He’s a big, strong lad coming from a good league. It’s been a while since he’s played competitive games so he’s not quite up to full speed yet but it’s great to have him on board.

With the first game just a week away I’d like to thank the members of the 500 Club for their fundraising efforts. Their support helps us put together a squad to try and compete in a savage division each year and I think it’s fantastic they’ve been recognised on the jerseys this season.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hospital2
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Community Hospital a step closer

11 February 2022
Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

11 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,063 new Covid cases confirmed in ROI, 3149 in NI

11 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

11 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

hospital2
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Community Hospital a step closer

11 February 2022
Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

11 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,063 new Covid cases confirmed in ROI, 3149 in NI

11 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

11 February 2022
lotto
News, Top Stories

€105,000 winning Lotto ticket sold in Donegal

11 February 2022
Cruinniú na nÓg, Donegal, 15JUNE2019. All rights reserved. No usage permitted without prior written consent. © John Soffe 2019.
News

Open Call for Cruinniú na nÓg event applicants

11 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube