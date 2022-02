There are calls for additional staff to be put in place in the Housing Maintenance Section in the Letterkenny Milford area.

It’s in response to what’s been described as an ever increasing demand in the workload.

Cllr Donal Coyle says in particular, Council owned dwellings in the Manorcunningham area are not being given enough attention with regards to maintenance.

Cllr Coyle says while the current team are doing the best they can, it is effectively down to a need for more personnel: