Open Call for Cruinniú na nÓg event applicants

€30,000 is being made available for Donegal this year as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.

The national day of creativity for children and young people 11th June and aims to celebrate and encourage children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity by providing free, activity-based action in their own locality.

Donegal County Council’s Culture and Creativity Team have issued an open call for proposals from practitioners, community groups and organisations for creative events and activities that will provide opportunities for children and young people to make the day.

Applicants are asked to consider suggestions from children and young people across Donegal, which can be found www.wainfest.ie