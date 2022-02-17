Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal braces for blizzard-like conditions

Blizzard-like conditions have been forecast for Donegal tomorrow as Storm Eunice arrives.

A Status Orange Snow warning is in place for the North West from 3am to 3pm tomorrow.

A status Yellow Wind and Rain warning is also in place for the county.

All schools in Donegal will close tomorrow as directed by the Department of Education.

Met Éireann has advised that Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and tomorrow morning and with treacherous driving conditions forecast and blizzard-like conditions, motorists are asked to only travel if essential and with caution.

Marine warnings are also in place with cyclonic variable gale or strong gales, veering northwesterly on coasts and storm surge levels predicted to significantly increase in a number of coastal areas.

Donegal County Council has pre-deployed sandbags in a number of high risk areas and further sandbags are in readiness if required.

The local authority says the Roads service, Fire service and Civil Defence crews are at a heightened state of readiness.

People are asked to exercise extreme caution on foot of the warnings, to avoid coastal or exposed areas, and to be aware of the risk of debris, fallen trees or electricity wires.

The Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team continue to keep the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions as Storm Eunice progresses.

