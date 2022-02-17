Facility under pressure to churn out more visitor numbers

The Minister for the OPW says the Corn & Flax Mills in Newmills will not be given any significant funding unless visitor numbers increase.

The OPW owned facility on the outskirts of Letterkenny is said to have huge tourism potential, with calls for it to be promoted better on a national stage.

A number of nearby buildings, also owned by the OPW have been lying vacant for a number of years.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford MD Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says there needs to be a bigger push locally to get the numbers up and to ultimately pave the way for further investment: