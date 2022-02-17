Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LYIT bow out of the Colleges Cup

It wasn’t the best of days for Shane Byrne’s Lyit who exited the Rustlers third level cup on Thursday with IT Sligo coming out on top winning 3-1.

IT Sligo began with a goal from James McGrath with Conor Gormley getting the levelling goal for LYIT. However, this was as good as it got for LYIT as James McGrath hit another two to make it a hat trick. In the second half IT Sligo kept the Port Road men quiet where they failed to find the back of the net.

This however isn’t the end of the road for the Letterkenny Institute of Technology as they play the Division 1 league final against Dundalk IT in two weeks time.

LYIT Manager Shane Byrne told Patrick Sharkey they gave themselves too much to do in the second half:

Next year both LYIT and IT Sligo will be playing under the same University but will maintain different teams representing the Atlantic Technological University along with GMIT.

