LYIT launch ‘Speak Out’ initiative

Letterkenny Institute of Technology has introduced a new anonymous reporting tool called ‘Speak Out’ for staff and students.

This is part of a national initiative launched recently by the Higher Education Minister.

The online and anonymous reporting platform allows members of LYIT’s community to report in a safe and confidential manner any incidents of bullying, cyberbullying, harassment, discrimination, hate crime, coercive behaviour/control, stalking, assault, sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape.

The 2019 Framework for Consent in Higher Education Institutions – ‘Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive – Ending Sexual Violence and Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions’ outlined the need for data to be collected on the incidence rates of sexual harassment and violence across the higher education sector.

The data collected will be used to inform policy and targeted educational initiatives and provide users with support services relevant to their experience.

The online tool was circulated to all staff and students in LYIT this week following the national launch by Minister Simon Harris.

The initiative is being rolled out across 18 higher education institutions throughout this academic year for students, staff and visitors.