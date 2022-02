Momentum is said to be building around the idea of establishing an Educate Together secondary school in Letterkenny.

Currently, there is an Educate Together primary school in the town but it’s thought that there could be an appetite locally for pupils to have the option to progress to a similar school at second level.

A campaign group has been set up in a bid to gauge public interest further.

Mary Lane who is part of the campaign says they are keen to hear from interested parents: