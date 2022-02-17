Schools in Donegal to close tomorrow

Schools in Donegal are to close tomorrow as Storm Eunice arrives.

The Department of Education has confirmed that due to the extreme nature of Storm Eunice and the threat of multi-hazard weather events as confirmed by Met Éireann, it is advising that schools in counties where Status Red wind warnings and status Orange snow warnings are in place should not open tomorrow 18th February.

The Department says remote teaching and learning should commence where possible, in line with schools’ remote teaching and learning plans.

A Status Red Alert for severe wind has been issued for Cork and Kerry.

Meanwhile, status orange snow warnings are in place for Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Head of the National Directorate for Emergency Management is Keith Leonard: