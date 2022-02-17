Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Schools in Donegal to close tomorrow

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Schools in Donegal are to close tomorrow as Storm Eunice arrives.

The Department of Education has confirmed that due to the extreme nature of Storm Eunice and the threat of multi-hazard weather events as confirmed by Met Éireann, it is advising that schools in counties where Status Red wind warnings and status Orange snow warnings are in place should not open tomorrow 18th February.

The Department says remote teaching and learning should commence where possible, in line with schools’ remote teaching and learning plans.

A Status Red Alert for severe wind has been issued for Cork and Kerry.

Meanwhile, status orange snow warnings are in place for Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Head of the National Directorate for Emergency Management is Keith Leonard:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Eamon Ryan Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF Finance Spokesperson clashes with Minister Ryan over cost of living measures

17 February 2022
school
Audio, News, Top Stories

Schools in Donegal to close tomorrow

17 February 2022
p2
News, Top Stories

LYIT launch ‘Speak Out’ initiative

17 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Eamon Ryan Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF Finance Spokesperson clashes with Minister Ryan over cost of living measures

17 February 2022
school
Audio, News, Top Stories

Schools in Donegal to close tomorrow

17 February 2022
p2
News, Top Stories

LYIT launch ‘Speak Out’ initiative

17 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 February 2022
masks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Harris promises swift government action on NPHET advice on masks

17 February 2022
Harry Blaney Bridge
News

Update: Harry Blaney Bridge reopens

17 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube