SF Finance Spokesperson clashes with Minister Ryan over cost of living measures

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson and the Green Party leader have clashed in the Dail over cost of living measures announced last week.

Minister Eamon Ryan accused Sinn Fein of constantly changing their approach after Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty hit out at what he said was Minister Ryan’s determination to increase already soaring energy prices with a hike in carbon tax.

Deputy Doherty says people are being forced to cut the amount of food they buy or to turn on the heat

He told the Transport Minister that the Government does not understand where people are at here and now:

