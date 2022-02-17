Watch: Gavin Dykes hopeful on a good season at Harps

Finn Harps will look to open the 2022 Premier Division season with victory as they kick off the season on Friday hosting Drogheda United.

There has been wholesale changes to the Harps squad as they target keeping their top flight status once again.

Former Manager at Harps Gavin Dykes is back at the as Ollie Horgan’s number two. The Sligo native was also assistant with Ollie a number of years ago

Gavin is looking forward to the challenge and is hopeful on a good season:



Finn Harps v Drogheda United in the Premier Division will be LIVE on Highland this Friday 18th February with Diarmaid Doherty & Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.