Watch: Martin McHugh & Tim Moynihan on this weeks GAA Preview

After a positive three points from the four available, Donegal return to National Football League action on Sunday in Killarney as Declan Bonner’s side face off with Kerry in round 3.

Donegal head to the Kingdom with a depleted squad, Captain Michael Murphy will not feature but Jason McGee and Ciaran Thompson could return.

Niall O’Donnell, Jamie Brennan, Oisin Gallen and Neil McGee will not feature either but Hugh McFadden and Daire O’Baoill could be part of the match day 26.

Also this weekend, Tyrone chase a first win against Kildare while Derry will look to make it three wins in a row against Cork.

On this week's Preview Oisin Kelly was joined by match analyst Martin McHugh and Radio Kerry Commentator Tim Moynihan:



