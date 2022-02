Premier Division football is back this week, Derry City start another League of Ireland season on the road this Friday as Ruaidhri Higgins takes his side to Oriel Park to play Dundalk.

Ronan Boyce and Evan McLauglin won’t feature while Matty Smith has a slight strain and is rated 50/50.

Dundalk is an old hunting ground for several members of management and players, Derry boss Higgins is expecting the usual tough occasion at Oriel: