Derry and Strabane ranked one of the top European cities of the future

The Derry City and Strabane District City region has been ranked one of the top European cities of the future.

According to a study carried out by the FDI Intelligence Division of the Financial Times the region has been listed second in the FDI European Cities of the Future 2022.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Warke said the ranking was hugely significant and puts the city and district on a positive footing as it progresses to the next stages of delivering the exciting and innovative City Deal projects.

He said it puts the city and region on the map in terms of gaining recognition from world leading investors and helps increase the city and region’s visibility across the Financial Times Group global readership and audience, which in turn he says will encourage further funding and investment.

The Derry City and Strabane District City Region ranked second in the European Cities of the Future Category, tipped only by Doncaster and Sheffield City Region and overseeing competition from other European cities such as Cork, Middlesbrough and Dublin.

As part of the evaluation process, judges assessing the application took account of the area’s economic potential, cost effectiveness, connectivity, human capital and lifestyle and business friendliness.

